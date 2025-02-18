Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 94 Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,834 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 337.0% during the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 4,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.51, for a total value of $413,320.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at $4,940,982. The trade was a 7.72 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP James J. Comitale sold 5,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.95, for a total transaction of $606,783.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $357,803. This trade represents a 62.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,771 shares of company stock worth $9,650,832 in the last 90 days. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Performance

OLLI opened at $108.35 on Tuesday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.05 and a fifty-two week high of $120.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $109.71 and its 200 day moving average is $100.08. The stock has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $517.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.83 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Citigroup raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $107.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.07.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

