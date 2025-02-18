Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Trims Holdings in FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its stake in FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Free Report) by 58.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,599 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in FS Credit Opportunities were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in FS Credit Opportunities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in FS Credit Opportunities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. PSI Advisors LLC increased its stake in FS Credit Opportunities by 118.5% during the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 7,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 4,146 shares during the period. Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in FS Credit Opportunities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FS Credit Opportunities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. 36.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FS Credit Opportunities alerts:

FS Credit Opportunities Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE FSCO opened at $6.95 on Tuesday. FS Credit Opportunities Corp. has a 52 week low of $5.61 and a 52 week high of $7.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.59.

FS Credit Opportunities Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.0645 dividend. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st.

In other FS Credit Opportunities news, Director Keith Bethel purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.96 per share, for a total transaction of $34,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,200. This trade represents a 33.33 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About FS Credit Opportunities

(Free Report)

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FS Credit Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS Credit Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.