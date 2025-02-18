LendingTree (TREE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) is expected to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 25th. Analysts expect LendingTree to post earnings of $0.11 per share and revenue of $238.12 million for the quarter.
LendingTree Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ TREE opened at $46.97 on Tuesday. LendingTree has a fifty-two week low of $28.50 and a fifty-two week high of $62.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of LendingTree from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on LendingTree from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded LendingTree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.00.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other LendingTree news, CTO Scott V. Totman bought 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.59 per share, with a total value of $144,712.50. Following the purchase, the chief technology officer now directly owns 18,192 shares in the company, valued at $702,029.28. The trade was a 25.97 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas R. Lebda bought 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.72 per share, with a total value of $516,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,829,912.28. This represents a 11.97 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 23.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About LendingTree
LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, and home equity loans and lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.
