LooksRare Price Hits $0.0186 on Exchanges (LOOKS)

LooksRare (LOOKS) traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 18th. LooksRare has a market capitalization of $18.60 million and approximately $2.67 million worth of LooksRare was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, LooksRare has traded down 7.2% against the US dollar. One LooksRare token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0186 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

LooksRare Token Profile

LooksRare’s genesis date was December 20th, 2021. LooksRare’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,941,673 tokens. LooksRare’s official Twitter account is @looksrare and its Facebook page is accessible here. LooksRare’s official website is looksrare.org.

Buying and Selling LooksRare

According to CryptoCompare, “LooksRare (LOOKS) is the native token of the LooksRare platform, an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain. It’s used for transactions, governance voting, and user rewards on the platform. LooksRare is a decentralized marketplace for trading Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs), providing a platform for users to mint, buy, sell, and showcase NFTs. The LOOKS token facilitates transactions, enables governance participation, and rewards active users.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LooksRare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LooksRare should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LooksRare using one of the exchanges listed above.

