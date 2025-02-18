Luminar Technologies (LAZR) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.16) per share and revenue of $17.50 million for the quarter.

Luminar Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ LAZR opened at $6.45 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.20 and its 200 day moving average is $10.58. The company has a market capitalization of $214.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.62. Luminar Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $4.93 and a fifty-two week high of $42.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Luminar Technologies from $22.50 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Luminar Technologies from $11.25 to $7.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Luminar Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.06.

About Luminar Technologies

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Advanced Technologies and Services. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors or lidars, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

