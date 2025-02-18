Lundin Mining (LUNMF) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Free Report) is projected to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th. Analysts expect Lundin Mining to post earnings of $0.22 per share and revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter.

Lundin Mining Stock Performance

LUNMF opened at $8.70 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.41. The stock has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Lundin Mining has a 1-year low of $7.51 and a 1-year high of $13.26.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

Lundin Mining Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a $0.0647 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.00%.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, Sweden, and Argentina. It primarily produces copper, zinc, gold, nickel, and molybdenum, as well as lead, silver, and other metals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.