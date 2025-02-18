LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Receives $89.17 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $88.25.

LYB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $86.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

View Our Latest Report on LyondellBasell Industries

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of LyondellBasell Industries

In other news, Director Robin W.T. Buchanan bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $76.06 per share, with a total value of $380,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 18,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,390.50. This trade represents a 37.95 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LYB. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,965,832 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,260,052,000 after buying an additional 851,365 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,202,118 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,170,183,000 after buying an additional 230,327 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,582,119 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $637,394,000 after buying an additional 558,137 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,804,205 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $512,913,000 after purchasing an additional 199,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,826,318 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $432,721,000 after purchasing an additional 694,055 shares in the last quarter. 71.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $76.74 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.67. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $72.21 and a one year high of $107.02.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.53). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 3.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 129.47%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

(Get Free Report

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.