Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Position Trimmed by Buckingham Capital Management Inc.

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 20.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,949 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Masco were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Masco by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 331,883 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,147,000 after acquiring an additional 56,626 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Masco by 21.7% during the third quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 540,437 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,364,000 after purchasing an additional 96,415 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Masco by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 219,120 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,135,000 after buying an additional 13,568 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Masco by 69.1% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,544 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 139.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,262 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MAS. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Masco from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Masco in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Masco from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised Masco to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Masco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.32.

MAS opened at $78.42 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.74. Masco Co. has a twelve month low of $63.81 and a twelve month high of $86.70. The stock has a market cap of $16.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.25.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. Masco had a return on equity of 615.54% and a net margin of 10.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This is an increase from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.85%.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

