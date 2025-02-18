Mativ (MATV) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Mativ (NYSE:MATV – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th. Analysts expect Mativ to post earnings of $0.22 per share and revenue of $472.70 million for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Mativ Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE MATV opened at $9.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $494.13 million, a P/E ratio of 4.64, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.66. Mativ has a 1 year low of $8.61 and a 1 year high of $19.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Mativ in a report on Thursday, November 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.50 price objective on the stock.

About Mativ

Mativ Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Technical Materials and Fiber-Based Solutions. The Advanced Technical Materials manufactures and sells various engineered polymer, resin and fiber-based substrates, nets, films, adhesive tapes, and other nonwovens for the filtration, protective solutions, release liners, and healthcare end-markets.

