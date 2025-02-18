Mcdonald Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 992 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $1,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in Xylem by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,991,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $403,953,000 after acquiring an additional 554,609 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 3.7% during the third quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 1.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 24,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on XYL. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Xylem from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Citigroup lowered Xylem from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Xylem from $163.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Xylem from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xylem has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.90.

Xylem Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE XYL opened at $129.41 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $121.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.14. Xylem Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.26 and a 52-week high of $146.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.07.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. Xylem had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 10.40%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Xylem Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. This is a positive change from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.34%.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

