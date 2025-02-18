Mcdonald Partners LLC Has $651,000 Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,733 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,150,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,069,502,000 after purchasing an additional 3,176,679 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $84,057,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,902,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,525.1% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,449,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5,118.6% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 926,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,405,000 after purchasing an additional 909,210 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYV opened at $52.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.41. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $47.14 and a 52 week high of $55.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.