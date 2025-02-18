Mcdonald Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,873 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 788 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,450,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,135 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 11.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,054,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,425,000 after purchasing an additional 837,415 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 6,245.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,078,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,078,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029,552 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 18.1% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,065,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,964,000 after purchasing an additional 163,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 14.0% during the third quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,049,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,624,000 after buying an additional 128,831 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:JEPQ opened at $58.27 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.47. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.67 and a fifty-two week high of $58.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Cuts Dividend

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.4502 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

(Free Report)

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.