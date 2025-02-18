Mcdonald Partners LLC Purchases New Position in SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QWLD)

Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QWLD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC owned about 0.64% of SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after purchasing an additional 9,739 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 6,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 38,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,929,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF by 33.0% in the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 3,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period.

SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA QWLD opened at $130.65 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $126.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.85. SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF has a fifty-two week low of $113.61 and a fifty-two week high of $131.25. The company has a market cap of $130.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 0.79.

SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF Profile

The SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF (QWLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market securities that consists of 3 subindexes based on value, minimum volatility and quality. QWLD was launched on Jun 4, 2014 and is managed by State Street.

