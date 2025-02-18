Mcdonald Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Mcdonald Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,179 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,027 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up about 1.3% of Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CVX. Citigroup raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Chevron from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group cut their price target on Chevron from $195.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.13.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In related news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 9,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total value of $1,422,062.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,192.50. This represents a 89.82 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Down 0.4 %

CVX stock opened at $155.32 on Tuesday. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $135.37 and a 52 week high of $167.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $279.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $151.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.75.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.36). Chevron had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 8.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.45 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $1.71 dividend. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 67.08%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

