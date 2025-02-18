McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 284,648 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,515 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.22% of McKesson worth $162,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MCK. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in McKesson by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 20,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,542,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its position in McKesson by 2.0% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 156,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,516,000 after buying an additional 3,020 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC grew its position in McKesson by 867.7% during the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after buying an additional 2,690 shares during the period. Brentview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth about $3,018,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its position in McKesson by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 13,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,878,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the period. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McKesson alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of McKesson from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $535.00 to $641.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of McKesson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $531.00 to $688.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $645.79.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In related news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.79, for a total transaction of $331,645.41. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,890.56. This trade represents a 40.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 1,346 shares of company stock valued at $795,275 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Stock Performance

Shares of MCK stock opened at $593.82 on Tuesday. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $464.42 and a one year high of $637.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $587.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $562.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.52.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $8.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.60 by ($0.57). McKesson had a negative return on equity of 181.26% and a net margin of 0.82%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 32.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 13.00%.

McKesson Company Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.