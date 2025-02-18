Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Shares Sold by Rice Hall James & Associates LLC

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,314 shares during the quarter. Medpace comprises approximately 1.9% of Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned about 0.34% of Medpace worth $34,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MEDP. Iron Triangle Partners LP acquired a new position in Medpace during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,371,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Medpace by 36.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 415,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,612,000 after buying an additional 109,886 shares in the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medpace by 189.9% in the third quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 161,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,841,000 after purchasing an additional 105,659 shares in the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Medpace by 431.5% in the third quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 91,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,620,000 after purchasing an additional 74,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in shares of Medpace in the third quarter worth $23,321,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Medpace alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MEDP. Baird R W lowered shares of Medpace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Medpace from $354.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Medpace in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Medpace from $413.00 to $372.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $381.44.

Medpace Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ MEDP opened at $340.17 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $343.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $348.07. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $302.01 and a 52 week high of $459.77. The company has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a PE ratio of 29.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.36.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.71. Medpace had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 50.87%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current year.

About Medpace

(Free Report)

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.