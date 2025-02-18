Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.03, Zacks reports. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 13.00%. Medtronic updated its FY 2025 guidance to 5.440-5.500 EPS.

Medtronic Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of MDT stock opened at $93.02 on Tuesday. Medtronic has a fifty-two week low of $75.96 and a fifty-two week high of $93.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.99. The company has a market cap of $119.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.45, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.84.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MDT shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Medtronic from $106.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $93.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Medtronic from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Medtronic news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 12,437 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,119,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,688,110. The trade was a 23.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Stories

