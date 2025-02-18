Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.03, Zacks reports. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 13.00%. Medtronic updated its FY 2025 guidance to 5.440-5.500 EPS.
Medtronic Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of MDT stock opened at $93.02 on Tuesday. Medtronic has a fifty-two week low of $75.96 and a fifty-two week high of $93.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.99. The company has a market cap of $119.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.45, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.84.
Medtronic Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.63%.
In other Medtronic news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 12,437 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,119,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,688,110. The trade was a 23.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.
Medtronic Company Profile
Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.
