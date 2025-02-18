Metahero (HERO) Price Reaches $0.0013 on Major Exchanges

Metahero (HERO) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 18th. Metahero has a market cap of $12.52 million and approximately $163,065.21 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metahero token can currently be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Metahero has traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

ApeSwap (ABONDV1) traded up 5,037,843.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.22 or 0.00097633 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001050 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0977 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001252 BTC.

Metahero Profile

Metahero (CRYPTO:HERO) is a token. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,366,213,223 tokens. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Metahero is metahero.io. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Metahero

According to CryptoCompare, “Metahero (HERO) is a decentralized cryptocurrency project that focuses on Web3 and the metaverse. With “the gateway to the metaverse” as its tagline, the ecosystem seeks to be positioned as the physical link or portal to the digital metaverse world.”

