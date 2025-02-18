MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH) Short Interest Up 5.1% in January

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,200 shares, an increase of 5.1% from the January 15th total of 29,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.
MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of NYSE:CXH traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.08. 4,997 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,935. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.10. MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust has a 52 week low of $7.30 and a 52 week high of $8.36.
MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.0265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%.
About MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust
MFS Investment Grade Municipal is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.
