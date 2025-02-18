Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $77.11.

Several research firms have weighed in on MCHP. Bank of America downgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (down from $85.00) on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (down from $101.00) on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Friday, February 7th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology in the third quarter worth $34,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 309.5% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP opened at $55.76 on Thursday. Microchip Technology has a 12-month low of $50.21 and a 12-month high of $100.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $29.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.57 and a beta of 1.50.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.15). Microchip Technology had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 12.41%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Microchip Technology will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 325.00%.

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

