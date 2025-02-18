Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Position Raised by Davidson Trust Co.

Davidson Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,782 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 100.0% in the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $60.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $81.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.54. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.95 and a 12 month high of $76.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.11.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 16.75%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $9.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 54.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Dbs Bank lowered Mondelez International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Piper Sandler downgraded Mondelez International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. DZ Bank cut Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.74.

About Mondelez International

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

See Also

