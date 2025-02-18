Monks (LON:MNKS) Hits New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Shares of Monks (LON:MNKS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,354 ($17.08) and last traded at GBX 1,354 ($17.08), with a volume of 220050 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,338 ($16.88).
Monks Stock Up 1.0 %
The stock has a market capitalization of £2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,293.30 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,224.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.47.
Monks (LON:MNKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported GBX 1.15 ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Monks had a net margin of 96.67% and a return on equity of 24.08%.
About Monks
The Trust aims for long-term capital growth which takes priority over income. This is pursued through applying a patient approach to investment, principally from a differentiated, actively managed global equity portfolio containing a diversified range of growth stocks – companies with above average earnings growth – which we expect to hold for around five years on average.
