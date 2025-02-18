Montag A & Associates Inc. Boosts Holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 24,214.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,702 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in J. Heritage Family Offices LLP increased its position in Jacobs Solutions by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP now owns 14,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after buying an additional 5,332 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Jacobs Solutions by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 25,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 433,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,778,000 after acquiring an additional 47,211 shares during the period. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Jacobs Solutions during the third quarter worth $3,205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on J. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Benchmark cut Jacobs Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $152.00 price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jacobs Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.89.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Jacobs Solutions stock opened at $128.81 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $135.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.37. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.95 and a fifty-two week high of $150.54. The firm has a market cap of $15.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 4.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 4th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Jacobs Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This is an increase from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 23.92%.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

