Montag A & Associates Inc. Cuts Stake in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ)

Montag A & Associates Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ – Free Report) by 22.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,820 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,502 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $316,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $335,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $568,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its position in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 126.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 38,653 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 21,589 shares in the last quarter.

Get Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund alerts:

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Trading Up 0.0 %

TPZ opened at $21.12 on Tuesday. Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.20 and a 52-week high of $22.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.46.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 30th were paid a dividend of $0.0679 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. This is a boost from Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund’s previous — dividend of $0.03.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 347,278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.78 per share, with a total value of $4,785,490.84. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,011,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,934,804.52. This trade represents a 52.30 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Profile

(Free Report)

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating in the power and energy infrastructure sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.