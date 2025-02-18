Montag A & Associates Inc. Has $121,000 Stock Position in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR)

Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 100.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ETR. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Entergy by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 115.6% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Quaero Capital S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 84.3% during the 4th quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. now owns 17,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 8,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Trust grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 100.8% during the 4th quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 12,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 6,382 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 6,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.94, for a total transaction of $450,146.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,952 shares in the company, valued at $292,210.88. This represents a 60.64 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE ETR opened at $82.64 on Tuesday. Entergy Corporation has a 1-year low of $48.93 and a 1-year high of $84.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.73. The company has a market capitalization of $35.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.47%.

ETR has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Entergy from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Entergy from $68.50 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.50 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com raised Entergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 29th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Entergy from $72.50 to $82.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Entergy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.81.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

