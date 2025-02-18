Montag A & Associates Inc. Has $81,000 Stock Position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Montag A & Associates Inc. cut its stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,368 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in GSK were worth $81,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in GSK by 8.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,008,928 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,185,885,000 after buying an additional 2,224,345 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of GSK by 4.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,576,930 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $759,425,000 after purchasing an additional 870,449 shares during the period. Clifford Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GSK by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 409,669 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,747,000 after acquiring an additional 51,378 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of GSK by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 433,628 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,728,000 after buying an additional 165,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC raised its stake in GSK by 20.0% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 500,495 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,460,000 after acquiring an additional 83,433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GSK opened at $36.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.42 and its 200 day moving average is $37.44. The stock has a market cap of $75.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.64. GSK plc has a 1-year low of $31.72 and a 1-year high of $45.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.15. GSK had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 48.59%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GSK plc will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.3932 per share. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This is a boost from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. GSK’s payout ratio is 93.08%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim cut shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of GSK in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut GSK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $39.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.25.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

