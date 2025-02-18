Montag A & Associates Inc. Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPH)

Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RSPH. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Joseph Group Capital Management lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 2,015.4% in the 3rd quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the third quarter worth $207,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the third quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth $277,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA RSPH opened at $30.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $960.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 1.02. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $28.92 and a twelve month high of $32.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.22 and its 200 day moving average is $30.97.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (RSPH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US health care companies taken from the S&P 500 Index. RSPH was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.