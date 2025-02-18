Montag A & Associates Inc. Makes New Investment in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TRMB. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its stake in Trimble by 722.2% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 592 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in shares of Trimble during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 86.4% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 740 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Trimble in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC grew its position in Trimble by 86.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 808 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TRMB opened at $74.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.84. Trimble Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.65 and a twelve month high of $77.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.16.

In other Trimble news, VP Jennifer Allison sold 3,571 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.75, for a total value of $266,932.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,985.75. This represents a 53.08 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

TRMB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Trimble from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Trimble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Trimble from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Trimble in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.86.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

