Montag A & Associates Inc. Purchases New Position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB)

Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBWB. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,143,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 7,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 2,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

KBWB stock opened at $71.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.35 and a 200-day moving average of $63.90. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 12-month low of $48.26 and a 12-month high of $72.39.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.3601 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

The Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Bank index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US banking firms. KBWB was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

