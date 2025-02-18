Montag A & Associates Inc. Sells 1,310 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Montag A & Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 33.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,310 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $88,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 5.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,357,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,096,000 after acquiring an additional 289,407 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Darling Ingredients by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,324,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,528,000 after purchasing an additional 491,477 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 1.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,739,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,830,000 after purchasing an additional 36,618 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 203.2% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,844,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Southernsun Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 11.6% during the third quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC now owns 1,487,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,274,000 after purchasing an additional 154,038 shares during the last quarter. 94.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DAR stock opened at $40.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.54. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.55 and a 1 year high of $48.39. The stock has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 4.88%. Equities analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DAR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Darling Ingredients from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Darling Ingredients from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Darling Ingredients currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.22.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

