Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE) Short Interest Update

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,070,000 shares, a decline of 7.9% from the January 15th total of 8,760,000 shares. Currently, 17.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.0 days.
Monte Rosa Therapeutics Price Performance
Monte Rosa Therapeutics stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.78. 283,910 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 712,910. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $416.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 1.46. Monte Rosa Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.21 and a 52-week high of $12.40.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,044,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,538,000 after purchasing an additional 197,247 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 395.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 54,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 43,499 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 24,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 5,125 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 117,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 15,168 shares during the period. 79.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Monte Rosa Therapeutics
Monte Rosa Therapeutics Company Profile
Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. The company develops MRT-2359, an orally bioavailable molecular glue degrader targeting the translation termination factor protein GSPT1 for the treatment of MYC-driven tumors; MRT-6160 for the treatment of systemic and central nervous system autoimmune diseases; and MRT-8102 for the treatment of IL-1?/NLRP3 driven inflammatory diseases.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Monte Rosa Therapeutics
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Airbnb’s Earnings: Sky High Results, Grounded Guidance?
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Kyndryl Soars on AI, Cybersecurity Growth—What’s Next?
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Conflicting Signals: Tempus AI’s Stock Market Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Monte Rosa Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monte Rosa Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.