Monument Capital Management Trims Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Monument Capital Management trimmed its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 28.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 904 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.9% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 2,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 2,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.6% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.1% in the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

CL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $96.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.16.

Shares of CL opened at $86.10 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.33. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $83.20 and a fifty-two week high of $109.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 477.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.82%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

