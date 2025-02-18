Mony Group (LON:MONY) Given New GBX 300 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Mony Group (LON:MONY – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 290 ($3.66) to GBX 300 ($3.79) in a research note published on Monday,Digital Look reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Mony Group Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of MONY traded up GBX 1.30 ($0.02) on Monday, hitting GBX 200 ($2.52). 1,739,043 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,538,803. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.86. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.67. Mony Group has a 1 year low of GBX 179.20 ($2.26) and a 1 year high of GBX 255.40 ($3.22). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 190.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 199.75.

Mony Group (LON:MONY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The company reported GBX 17.10 ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mony Group had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 34.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mony Group will post 19.1090909 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Rakesh Sharma bought 5,030 shares of Mony Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 199 ($2.51) per share, with a total value of £10,009.70 ($12,628.94). In the last three months, insiders acquired 5,186 shares of company stock valued at $1,030,922. Company insiders own 9.15% of the company’s stock.

MONY Group PLC is an established member of the FTSE 250 index. The Group operates a tech-led savings platform and leading UK brands including price comparison sites (MoneySuperMarket), cashback (Quidco) and a consumer finance content led brand (MoneySavingExpert). We cover a broad range of verticals including Insurance, Money, Home Services and Travel amongst others.

