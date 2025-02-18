Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC Acquires 218 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 76.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Romano Brothers AND Company increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 4,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 1,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 7,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLD opened at $266.29 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $250.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $243.84. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $184.84 and a 1 year high of $270.39.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

