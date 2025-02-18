Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 199,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,513 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up approximately 7.4% of Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC owned 0.06% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $21,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,698,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,053,517,000 after acquiring an additional 286,468 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,582,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $823,733,000 after purchasing an additional 585,598 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,366,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $800,251,000 after purchasing an additional 66,958 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,855,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $744,716,000 after buying an additional 1,859,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,274,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $573,014,000 after buying an additional 542,698 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

MUB opened at $106.70 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.39. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $105.00 and a 52 week high of $108.81.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

