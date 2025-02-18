Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC Makes New $253,000 Investment in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SPDW. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Rogco LP purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 171.0% in the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDW stock opened at $36.77 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.79. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $33.11 and a 1 year high of $38.00. The firm has a market cap of $20.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

