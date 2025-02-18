Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC Reduces Position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lowered its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report) by 49.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,277 shares during the quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 102.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 687,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,701,000 after acquiring an additional 33,649,765 shares during the period. Centerline Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,673,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 943.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 272,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,634,000 after acquiring an additional 246,613 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 5,281.4% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 246,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,620,000 after acquiring an additional 242,206 shares during the period. Finally, WestEnd Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 463.8% in the fourth quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 246,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,117,000 after acquiring an additional 202,603 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AOR opened at $59.28 on Tuesday. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 52 week low of $53.25 and a 52 week high of $59.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.17. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.62.

About iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

