Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC Sells 203 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lessened its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up about 0.5% of Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 5,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,769,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Investment Management increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.6% during the third quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 3,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC now owns 3,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.4 %

QQQ opened at $538.15 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $522.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $498.34. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $413.07 and a 52 week high of $539.15.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.8347 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

