Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Free Report) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,225 shares during the quarter. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF worth $6,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SUB. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 559,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,031,000 after purchasing an additional 10,221 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $393,000. Diversified Portfolios Inc. increased its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 48,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666 shares during the last quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 5,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 89,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,459,000 after purchasing an additional 5,496 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SUB opened at $105.87 on Tuesday. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $103.53 and a twelve month high of $106.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.69.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

