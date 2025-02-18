Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Boosts Holdings in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. grew its position in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,619 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. owned about 0.10% of Cable One worth $2,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Cable One by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cable One by 3.1% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Cable One by 45.5% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Cable One by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Cable One by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Cable One from $480.00 to $470.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $554.40.

Shares of NYSE CABO opened at $293.94 on Tuesday. Cable One, Inc. has a 52 week low of $271.18 and a 52 week high of $505.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $337.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $356.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 0.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $2.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $11.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Cable One’s payout ratio is currently 27.29%.

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.

