Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Has $3.61 Million Stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 370,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,045 shares during the quarter. Royce Micro-Cap Trust makes up approximately 0.6% of Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. owned about 0.73% of Royce Micro-Cap Trust worth $3,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 187,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after buying an additional 59,299 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 7.8% during the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 619,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,951,000 after purchasing an additional 44,980 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 547,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,337,000 after purchasing an additional 40,267 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $283,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 879.2% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 25,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after acquiring an additional 22,920 shares in the last quarter. 34.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE RMT opened at $10.02 on Tuesday. Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.59 and a 1 year high of $10.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.75.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Royce Micro-Cap Trust

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th.

In other news, insider Charles M. Royce sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total transaction of $497,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,120,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,142,163.48. The trade was a 4.27 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.

See Also

