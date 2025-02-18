Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Has $37.49 Million Stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 640,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,690 shares during the period. W. R. Berkley comprises approximately 6.7% of Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. owned 0.17% of W. R. Berkley worth $37,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 39,035 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after acquiring an additional 12,830 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in W. R. Berkley during the third quarter valued at $732,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its position in W. R. Berkley by 53.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 737,472 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,837,000 after buying an additional 257,211 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in W. R. Berkley by 104.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,154,783 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $235,701,000 after buying an additional 2,118,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 211.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,674,171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $208,436,000 after buying an additional 2,493,758 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Berkley stock opened at $60.39 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.12. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 52 week low of $50.73 and a 52 week high of $65.49. The stock has a market cap of $23.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.18. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 20.83%. On average, research analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.33%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WRB shares. StockNews.com raised W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on W. R. Berkley from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, W. R. Berkley currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.36.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

