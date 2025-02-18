Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Lowers Stock Position in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,145 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $2,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FCNCA. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in First Citizens BancShares by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 607 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 18 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 4.9% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management increased its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 16 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,122,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. 78.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ FCNCA opened at $2,141.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $29.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.85. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,475.85 and a 52-week high of $2,412.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2,143.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,066.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

First Citizens BancShares ( NASDAQ:FCNCA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The bank reported $45.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $39.32 by $5.78. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 13.22%. Equities research analysts forecast that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 165.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $1.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.12%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Truist Financial increased their price target on First Citizens BancShares from $2,303.00 to $2,384.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on First Citizens BancShares from $2,025.00 to $2,625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $2,456.00 to $2,568.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $2,500.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,323.50.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

