Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Lowers Stock Position in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,246 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,825 shares during the quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust worth $725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,050 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $147,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $150,000. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC raised its holdings in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 260.5% in the third quarter. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC now owns 2,660,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its position in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 60.0% during the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 55,694 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 20,896 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.42% of the company’s stock.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:SJT opened at $4.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.66 million, a P/E ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.94. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.21 and a fifty-two week high of $5.81.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Company Profile

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in Texas. The company has a 75% net overriding royalty interest in Southland’s oil and natural gas interests in properties located in the San Juan Basin in northwestern New Mexico. It also owns subject interests consist of working interests, royalty interests, overriding royalty interests, and other contractual rights in 119,000 net-producing acres in San Juan, Rio Arriba, and Sandoval Counties of northwestern New Mexico.

