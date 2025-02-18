Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Makes New Investment in Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Anywhere Real Estate by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 612,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,113,000 after acquiring an additional 148,938 shares in the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Anywhere Real Estate by 165.7% in the 3rd quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 398,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 248,489 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anywhere Real Estate by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 245,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 9,958 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Anywhere Real Estate by 5,035.3% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 629,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after acquiring an additional 617,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Anywhere Real Estate by 565.4% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,751,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488,226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Anywhere Real Estate from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th.

Anywhere Real Estate Trading Up 6.4 %

Shares of NYSE HOUS opened at $3.89 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.29. Anywhere Real Estate Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.71 and a 52-week high of $7.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Anywhere Real Estate had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 6.46%. On average, research analysts predict that Anywhere Real Estate Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Anywhere Real Estate Company Profile

Anywhere Real Estate Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Anywhere Brands, Anywhere Advisors, and Anywhere Integrated Services. The Anywhere Brands segment franchises the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, and Sotheby's International Realty brand names.

