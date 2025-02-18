Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Purchases 2,798 Shares of Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. grew its position in Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,694 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 2,798 shares during the period. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Navios Maritime Partners worth $1,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NMM. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Navios Maritime Partners by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,149 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its position in Navios Maritime Partners by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 27,825 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Navios Maritime Partners by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 74,130 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC now owns 10,040 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners in the third quarter worth $511,000. Institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Navios Maritime Partners alerts:

Navios Maritime Partners Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:NMM opened at $44.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.65 and a 200-day moving average of $50.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Navios Maritime Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $30.66 and a 12-month high of $65.89.

Navios Maritime Partners Announces Dividend

Navios Maritime Partners ( NYSE:NMM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The shipping company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.54 by ($1.93). The business had revenue of $302.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.83 million. Navios Maritime Partners had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 30.48%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Navios Maritime Partners L.P. will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. Navios Maritime Partners’s payout ratio is presently 1.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Navios Maritime Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NMM

Navios Maritime Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of liquid and dry cargo commodities, including crude oil, refined petroleum, chemicals, iron ore, coal, grain, fertilizer, and containers, as well as charters its vessels under short, medium, and longer-term charters.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Navios Maritime Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navios Maritime Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.