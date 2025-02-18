Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Sells 1,187 Shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,187 shares during the quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 14,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc boosted its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 62,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,549,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, CWS Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VIGI opened at $84.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $77.28 and a 12-month high of $89.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $0.2619 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

