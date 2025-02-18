Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Sells 1,275 Shares of Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,181 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,275 shares during the period. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. owned 0.19% of Geospace Technologies worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Grace & White Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Geospace Technologies by 15.3% during the third quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 216,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after buying an additional 28,752 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Geospace Technologies by 120.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 71,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 38,752 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Geospace Technologies by 59.2% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 46,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 17,098 shares during the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC bought a new position in Geospace Technologies in the third quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Geospace Technologies by 40.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,016 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised Geospace Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th.

Geospace Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of GEOS opened at $9.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.30. Geospace Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.03 and a fifty-two week high of $14.83. The firm has a market cap of $116.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.99 and a beta of 0.57.

Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. Geospace Technologies had a positive return on equity of 4.61% and a negative net margin of 8.86%.

Geospace Technologies Profile

Geospace Technologies Corporation designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry to acquire seismic data in order to locate, characterize, and monitor hydrocarbon producing reservoirs. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets, and Emerging Markets.

