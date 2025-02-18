Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Sells 3,208 Shares of CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,208 shares during the quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of CTO Realty Growth worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 0.4% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 155,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 397,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its position in CTO Realty Growth by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 12,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTO Realty Growth stock opened at $20.56 on Tuesday. CTO Realty Growth, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.32 and a fifty-two week high of $21.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 3.96. The company has a market capitalization of $616.24 million, a P/E ratio of 34.84 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.77 and a 200 day moving average of $19.56.

CTO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut CTO Realty Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Raymond James raised shares of CTO Realty Growth from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th.

CTO Realty Growth Profile

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality, retail-based properties located primarily in higher growth markets in the United States. CTO also externally manages and owns a meaningful interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE), a publicly traded net lease REIT.

