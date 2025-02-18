Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Buys 1,162 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 93.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2,333.3% during the 4th quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.11, for a total transaction of $251,020.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 522,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,620,058.57. This represents a 0.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,662 shares of company stock worth $2,730,549. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $193.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $197.11 and a 200-day moving average of $191.16. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $139.69 and a 52-week high of $216.26. The stock has a market cap of $76.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.16.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.51. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 15.3 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were issued a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PNC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $199.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PNC

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.